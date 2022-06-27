Two foreigners hacked to death in Semporna

SEMPORNA (June 27): Two foreigners were hacked to death by a machete-wielding assailant at Ladang Pinang, Kalumpang, near here on Sunday.

The incident happened at 4.30pm when one of the victims, was involved in a brawl with a 29-year-old man due to a misunderstanding.

The suspect was alleged to have taken a machete and hacked the victim while the second victim who tried to stop the fight, was also attacked.

Both victims, aged 52 and 57 years old, died from severe injuries to their hands, necks, shoulders and heads.

“The suspect, a 29-year-old foreigner, was arrested by villagers near the clinic owned by the plantation.

“He surrendered himself to the police and was brought to the police station in Semporna for further investigation,” he said.

A machete believed to have been used by the suspect was found at the scene.

The remains of the two victims have been taken to the Tawau hospital for post-mortem and police are continuing investigation on the case, Supt Mohd Farhan said.

He added the suspect had been remanded for seven days until July 3 and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.