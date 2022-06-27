Uggah: Bida’s RM1.5 bln fund to expedite project implementation

KUCHING (June 27): The RM1.5 billion fund for the newly formed Betong Integrated Development Agency (Bida) granted by the government will speed up development on the outskirts of the state.

Deputy Sarawak Premier and Bukit Saban assemblyman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said more discussions will be held to decide on the development priorities under Bida.

Speaking at the ‘Gawai Dayak Ziarah Programme’ jointly organised by Bukit Saban PBB branch and Betong Ukas at the community hall in Spaoh yesterday, Uggah said Bida had recently held an initial discussion with all elected representatives and government officials in the division.

“In our next discussion, we will invite the community leaders,” he said, while adding that such discussions were necessary to get relevant inputs from all parties.

He added the formation of Bida and the allocation of RM1.5 billion for development projects would also benefit Layar, Bukit Saban, Saribas, Krian, Beting Maro, Kalaka, Kabong and Lingga constituents.

“This is a gift from the government for the people’s support in the recent general state election. Now, Bida covers these state seats; parts of Lingga, Betong and Batang Lupar parliamentary seats.

“We hope in the coming parliamentary election, the people will give similar strong support to GPS candidates for Betong and Batang Lupar,” he said.

On agriculture, Uggah reiterated his call for the people to consider taking up livestock rearing and fish pond breeding; and to scale up and commercialise the sectors.

“With the demands for meat and fish on the rise, there are very good potentials here. We can even help with the marketing strategies and besides that, we are also going to have an airport at Bebuling to reach out to the markets,” he said.

Also present at the gathering were Betong member of Parliament Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat, Political Secretary to Sarawak Premier Dr Richard Rapu and Ukas Betong divisional officer Tony Malang.