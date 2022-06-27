Up to top leadership whether to accept Jugah Muyang’s application to join PRS, says Sikie

KUCHING (June 27): It is up to the top leadership of Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) whether to accept Lubok Antu MP Jugah Muyang’s application to join the party, its vice president Datuk John Sikie Tayai said.

He confirmed that PRS had indeed received the application from Jugah, who is currently an independent member of parliament.

“It is true that the application has been submitted but it is up to the top leadership in PRS.

“However, we have not held a meeting on this matter (whether to accept him or not),” he told reporters when met after closing the Gawai Dayak Bazaar at Dewan Masyarakat MBKS here last night.

Sikie, who is Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department, was asked to comment on Jugah’s recent revelation that he had rejected to join Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) and had applied to join PRS instead.

Sikie said if a decision from PRS president and deputy president had been made, then it would be made known whether Jugah has been accepted to join the party.

“It is seen as positive that he wants to join the party but we leave it to the party’s top leadership to decide whether to accept or not,” he reiterated.

Jugah last week told The Borneo Post that he submitted his membership application three months ago and has no wish to join PBM.

He revealed that PBM had invited him to join the party a few months ago but he turned it down as he preferred to join PRS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“I believe the best way to serve and help my constituents is through GPS.

“Ever since I declared my support to the present federal government as an independent and applied to join GPS, I feel that I am already part of GPS,” he said.

He said it was now up to the top leadership in PRS and Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also GPS chairman, to decide on his application.

Jugah won the Lubok Antu parliamentary seat in 2018 as an independent.

He joined PKR soon after and then defected in June 2020 to back Perikatan Nasional as an independent.

Meanwhile, Sikie, when asked on PRS’ preparation for the coming general election, said that the party is always ready to face the election.

“Our party’s election machinery members are ready to carry out their duties.

“We are ready for the election anytime,” he said.