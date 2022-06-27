Warisan calls for strategic plan to address energy, food security

KOTA KINABALU (June 27): Parti Warisan has called out to the government to come up with a confidence boosting strategic plan to address the energy and food security issues in the country.

Its president, Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal, stressed that while short-term assistance is needed, it has to be targeted.

Spending RM77.3 billion for “subsidies”, with the bulk allocated for energy subsidies that benefit the higher income group, is unwise and wasteful.

Shafie said the move was not sustainable and showed unsound management of the country’s economy.

He stressed that the subsidies for this year are higher than the entire national development expenditure of RM76.6 billion.

“Where do we get the money for this?” he asked.

He said that last month, the government had to pay RM7.5 billion for the 1MDB debt, and another RM7.5 billion to be paid at the end of the year.

Together with the subsidies, the rakyat will have to fork out RM92 billion – money down the drain.

“In comparison we are only spending 10% of that on development expenditures for health and education which are beneficial in the longer run.

“Where is the country heading to? We have a bloated cabinet, economic council, economic recovery council, and yet the government cannot even handle the price of chicken.

“Economic problems in this country are getting worse and to spend money on subsidies which is more than the development expenditure will not improve the situation.

“The people need help but giving subsidies is momentary and therefore not sustainable. What happens after the money for subsidies runs out?”

He also asked the government to explain to the people how the subsidies will be financed and what impact it will have on government debt and deficit.

He proposed that the subsidies be re-allocated and revamped to specifically target deserving households.

At the same time, a review of excesses, starting with the bloated cabinet and overpaid government-linked companies (GLCs), as shown by the irresponsible move to increase by 60% the allowance given to the chairman of FGV Berhad, must be carried out swiftly.

“I would suggest not just a 25% cut in their salaries and allowances but the number of ministers and deputy ministers to be cut by half,” he stressed in a statement on Monday.

There should also be a freeze on salaries and bonuses for the top management and board of directors of GLCs.

There is also a need to speedily focus on food security, with the government providing loans and

opportunities to develop idle federal land for cash crops.

This will reduce pressures on food imports and food prices.

The revamp of subsidies must at the same time channel towards improving and expanding public

transportation, especially in the rural areas.

The president of Warisan also called for fair taxation, with the expansion of tax revenue.

He argued that the hardworking lower and middle-class should not be required to pay GST as the GST is regressive, yet the rich pay no tax on their capital gain or inheritance.

“Tax policies must be fair, and not punish the poor.

“An overall strategy must be focused on improving standard of living and an inclusive economy that creates more jobs with better pay.

“The taxpayers’ money should be put to better use by creating industries and businesses that will have

a multiplying effect instead of spending on the cabinet or subsiding the rich by giving them discounted petrol. This way we create wealth and purchasing power to get our economy moving,” he said.

“Most importantly, we need inspired leadership to steer us from the current economic troubles, leaders that have empathy and put the interest of the rakyat first and foremost.”

The country needs to carry out reforms through better policies and strategies that will ensure Malaysia’s economic recovery and sustainability while fortifying it to face challenges brought about by local and global crises, he added.