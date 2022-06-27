Wishesland Miri now has therapy corner for kids with cerebral palsy

MIRI (June 27): Wishesland Miri now has a corner at its centre in Piasau here, where it can conduct balancing and positioning therapy for over 20 children with cerebral palsy.

The section comes complete with new sets of equipment worth RM20,000 – thanks to the contribution from the OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Miri branch, in collaboration with the Lions Club of Batu Niah.

In a statement issued in connection with the opening of the therapy corner last Saturday, Lions Club Batu Niah president Alice Yong regarded the sponsorship by OCBC as ‘a timely blessing, one meant to greatly help the centre function better and allow cerebral palsy paediatric patients receive better and more coordinated therapy sessions.

“We heard about the good work being done by a group of parents in Miri who set up Wishesland during the height of Covid-19 back in 2020; this inspired us to assist them.

“We would like to also thank OCBC Bank for stepping forward in providing the much-needed financial and moral support,” said Yong.

According to Wishesland Miri, the facilities in place at the corner comprise five sets of step-climbers, a parallel bar/balancing log, a standing frame, reverse posture walker with pelvic support, and an oxygen concentrator.

Meanwhile, OCBC Bank Miri head of business and commercial banking Lawrence Liew said the bank would always strive to be more involved in the localities where it operates, and to be even more engaged with the communities.

“We want to go beyond simply providing superior banking products and services to meeting the social needs of the people.

“I would also like to thank the Lions Club of Batu Niah for highlighting the plight of the children with cerebral palsy, and rendering their partnership into this meaningful project.”

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting witnessed the symbolic handing-over of the corner last Saturday, where he later pledged RM250,000 for Wishesland Miri to build the ‘Wishes Magic Garden’ at its centre, meant for the patients.

“I will submit (the application for) the RM250,000 from my Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) grant under my Piasau state constituency, and upon approval, the project could be implemented next year,” said Ting, calling upon Wishesland Miri to put forward the proposal that he would submit along with the funding application.