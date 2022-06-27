Youth pleads not guilty to smacking foreigner’s buttocks

KUCHING (June 27): A local youth pleaded not guilty when charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today for outraging the modesty of an American woman by smacking her buttocks last week.

The accused, Chua Aik Khin, 25, who worked at a grocery shop, made the plea when the charge was read to him under Section 354 of the Penal Code.

If convicted, the accused can be punished with imprisonment of a term up to 10 years or fined or whipped or any two punishments.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali ordered the accused, who was represented by lawyer Lim Lian Kee, to be released on RM2,000 cash bail with a local surety.

Inspector Mohd Adzmei Ahmad was the Prosecuting Officer.

The court also set case management for August 8.

According to the charge, the accused allegedly committed the act against the female victim in her 40s with the intent to outrage her modesty.

The offence was allegedly committed on June 22 around 7.45pm at the stairs of a homestay at Jalan Bukit Mata here.

It was understood the victim and her friend were walking towards the living room before the accused, who was walking behind them, suddenly hit the victim hard on the buttocks, causing her to scream.

The accused then fled but was said to have been chased and stopped by two motorcyclists who happened to be passing by.