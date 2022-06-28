Abg Jo: Agreement to set up sour gas plant in Bintulu with investors signed

KUCHING (June 28): The state government through Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) has signed an agreement with investors to build a plant in Bintulu, said Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He, however, did not name the investors but said the agreement was signed recently.

He noted that the plant would be built for the purpose of providing value through the evacuation process to the normally undeveloped natural gas source, off the coast of Sarawak, called sour gas.

“The project will provide 200 job opportunities to those who specialise in chemical engineering,” said at the Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) commemorative convocation ceremony at Dewan Tunku Abdul Rahman (DeTAR) here yesterday.

Abang Johari, who is Unimas Pro-Chancellor, also pointed out that Sarawak has many water resources that have been given added value with the construction of hydro dams, where three are operating, namely Batang Ai, Bakun and Murum.

He believed that with the completion of the Baleh Dam, Sarawak will soon have a large enough source of renewable energy not only for Sarawak but also to be channelled to neighbouring countries.

He said now Sarawak is channelling energy to West Kalimantan, Indonesia and there are already negotiations with Sabah for the same purpose.

“It is not impossible that one day energy from Sarawak will be channelled to Singapore which has shown interest in getting electricity from sustainable sources from Sarawak, God willing,” he said.

He said Sarawak also has the potential to add new value to its water by producing hydrogen, value to carbon dioxide gas from the petroleum industry that can be stored in Sarawak’s soil, and carbon trade from carbon stocks stored in Sarawak’s vast forests.

He said the state had recently hosted the International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (Idecs) to gain insights from world experts on how Sarawak can benefit from the big data decoding process, specifically for the hydrogen-based economy, decarbonisation and carbon trading.

Some 3,695 graduates obtained their degrees in various levels of study – Doctor of Philosophy, Master’s degree and Bachelor’s degree in 2020.

Of the total, 195 had completed their PhD and Master’s studies while the rest are for the Bachelor’s level.

At the Bachelor’s level, the Faculty of Language and Communication sees 64 graduates, Faculty of Engineering (375 graduates), Faculty of Cognitive Science and Human Development (425 graduates), Faculty of Applied and Creative Arts (318 graduates), Faculty of Computer Science and Information Technology (387 graduates), Faculty of Science and Resource Technology (471 graduates), Faculty of Economics and Business (581 graduates), Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences (155 graduates) and Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities (575 graduates).