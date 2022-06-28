Analysts: Dayang to secure more jobs at better rates

KUCHING (June 28): Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd (Dayang) has been projected to secure more jobs at better rates during the impending new contract cycle as the playing field has become less crowded with a number of competitors having dropped out from the race.

The research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) is feeling positive on Dayang following a recent engagement with the group.

“As we get closer to the end of the current contract cycle (most of Dayang’s contracts fall under this category, expiring in 2023), new contract tenders and extension awards are expected to be called and dished out within the next six to 12 months,” Kenanga Research said.

“The playing field is now less crowded as a number of competitors have dropped out from the race following financial difficulties in the past two years.

“This enables Dayang to secure more jobs at better rates, cementing its market leader position within the offshore maintenance space.”

Kenanga Research also gathered that there has been higher demand for offshore maintenance and hook-up and commissioning works in the market against a backdrop of sustained high energy prices.

As such, the research arm expects vessel utilisation to jump to 70 to 75 per cent over the next two quarters, versus 25 per cent in the first quarter of financial year 2022 (1QFY22), which will be the highest since pre-pandemic levels.

“We project Dayang to turn net cash within the next 12 months, underpinned by better earnings prospects.

“A stronger balance sheet in turn allows it to bid for longer-term contracts (i.e. more than 10 years, as opposed to the current maintenance contracts lasting typically approximately five years), which could significantly improve its earnings risk profile.”

Post update, Kenanga Research raised its FY22E and FY23E earnings by seven per cent and 35 per cent, respectively to reflect a stronger-than-expected recovery in the offshore maintenance segment and reduced competition with fewer active participants.

The research arm’s core net profit for FY22E and FY23E is now at RM64.2 million and RM96.4 million, respectively.

“Overall, we like Dayang for its promising earnings recovery visible in the coming quarters – with it being a good play on the overall recovery of local oil and gas activity levels.”