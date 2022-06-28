Analysts: S&P upgrade implies fiscal reforms could be coming

KUCHING (June 28): S&P Global Ratings on Monday revised Malaysia’s long-term sovereign credit ratings outlook to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’ as it believes the country is on a strong economic recovery path compared to others at similar income levels, said Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, in reference to the global ratings agency’s latest report on Malaysia.

This led analysts to believe that fiscal reforms could be coming within the next 12 months.

RHB Investment Bank Bhd (RHB IB Research) group chief economist and head of market research Dr Sailesh K Jha said the near-term implications for financial markets is neutral since it remains to be seen what these fiscal reforms will be and the timing of implementation of these policies.

“While it’s too early to tell, the balance of risks is tilted towards the Goods and Services Tax (GST) not being included in the initial announcement of Budget 2023, it could be announced in March 2023 with implementation towards the latter part of 2023 or early 2024,” he said in his note on the topic yesterday.

“The GST rates could be in the low single digits and could potentially be implemented in a tiered manner with luxury goods being one component and normal goods being another component.”

Alternatively, if GST reforms aren’t possible in the foreseeable future, Saileh said corporate taxes could be raised as part of Budget 2023.

For Budget 2022, there are risks that the Petronas dividend payments to the government could go up and royalty payments to state governments could be relatively less than programmed.

“In addition, development expenditures in 2022 could be much lower than the programmed RM75.6 billion,” he suggested.

“These measures could be in the cards to partially offset the Ministry of Finance (MoF) guidance of the 2022 total subsidy bill potentially hitting around RM77 billion versus the programmed RM17.4 billion.

“The intent of the government, in our view, is to try to achieve as close to the 2022 fiscal deficit target of six per cent of GDP as possible if not exactly.”

Researchers at MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) said the 2022 forecast and optimistic view given by the global rating agency was in line with its outlook assessment which Malaysia’s economic growth to average at six per cent on the back of strong external sector, elevated commodity prices and robust domestic demand.

“Even though there is food inflation spike risk, overall price pressure to remain stable amid current capped retail fuel prices for RON95 and diesel,” it said.

“As long as average headline inflation does not surpass three per cent3.0%yoy, we believe domestic spending to stay upward trajectory for this year and 2023.”