As CPO prices plunge, millers halt palm oil production

KUCHING (June 28): Palm oil millers here have decided to temporarily halt production following a dramatic plunge in prices of crude palm oil.

According to a Reuters report, Malaysian crude palm oil (CPO) prices have seen their biggest one-month decline in more than 13 years this month, dropping by some 22 per cent from a high of RM6,632 (US$1,506.25) a tonne to RM4,922 on Monday.

This has erased most of this year’s gains for palm oil millers. A substantial number of millers are affected, especially independent millers sourcing from smallholders.

According to senior official from a miller’s association, Malaysian millers purchase palm fruit bunches based on the monthly average CPO price – currently about RM6,200 – but sell the extracted oil based on the daily market price.

“No mills can afford to buy fresh fruit bunches at these prices,” said Malaysian Palm Oil Millers Association (POMA) Northern president Steven Yow, in the Reuters report.

To note, Malaysia’s benchmark CPO futures rallied to records earlier this year thanks to several factors such as a global edible oil supply squeeze caused by a labour shortage, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and an export ban by top palm producer Indonesia.

However, the contract fell when Indonesia ended that ban and sought to boost exports, which caused more market volatility.

At current prices, the mills in Malaysia stand to lose an estimated RM150,000 for every 100 tonnes of CPO produced, Yow said, adding that buyers are currently offering around RM4,700 for CPO.

Yow said millers that have delivered on their contracted sales have stopped receiving fresh fruit bunches from suppliers until prices normalise. He added that the stoppages may range from one day to one week.

“This kind of situation has never happened before in the last 35 years,” he said to Reuters.

The association president believe operations will normalise by July if price volatility and the difference between the monthly average CPO price and the daily traded price declines.