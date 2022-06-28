Blood donation campaigns to be held at three locations in Kuching this weekend

KUCHING (June 28): There are blood donation campaigns happening this weekend at three different locations in Kuching.

This Saturday, there is a donation campaign at KPJ Kuching Specialist Centre Jalan Stutong from 9am to 2pm, and another at Kuching Sentral Level 2 from 10am to 3pm. The latter is organised by Ho Soon Physical Culture Club.

On Sunday, there is one happening at Boulevard Shopping Mall, in front of Daiso, from 9am to 2pm. The campaign is organised by Liansin Trading.

Blood donors are encouraged to drop by these donation campaigns to ensure there is continuous and sufficient blood stock at the Blood Bank of Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for needy patients daily.

Meanwhile, the SGH Blood Bank is operating as usual during weekdays from 8am to 1pm and from 2pm to 4.30pm on Mondays to Thursdays.

On Fridays, it is open from 8am to 11.30am, and from 2pm to 4.30pm.

Parking is available for free in front of the SGH Day Care Centre (DCC) for the convenience of the donors.

Donors are reminded to consume sufficient amount of food and drink before they donate blood.

They are also reminded to bring their identification card, donation card or book, and be early before registration closes.

For further information, contact 082-276797 (Blood Bank office) or 010-8578909 (Borhan).