Civil servants told not to be afraid to report corruption

KOTA KINABALU (June 28): Sabah Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim has urged civil servants not to be afraid to report incidence of corruption and power abuse to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“Poking your nose in other people’s business is not wrong in order to curb the spread of corruption that could destroy the image of the civil service.”

He said public servants should be honest and trustworthy, no matter what their positions are, be it a driver, clerk, engineer or department head.

“People will lose faith in us if we betray their trust,” Jahid stated that in his speech, which was delivered by his assistant minister Harun Durabi at the closing ceremony of the ministry’s Integrity Week here on Tuesday.

He said the Sabah Rural Development Ministry (KPLB) is committed towards implementing the three strategies outlined in KPLB and District Office Anti-Corruption Plan Book that spans a period of five years from 2022 to 2026.

The strategies are to improve the efficiency of public service delivery; enhance the effectiveness and transparency of public procurement; and law enforcement.

“The anti-corruption plans will contribute to the effectiveness of anti-corruption plans, as well as integrity of the governance of the ministry and district offices.”

Jahid urged all ministry and district office staff to inculcate integrity to ensure the roadmap, vision and mission of the ministry could be achieved and successfully implemented.