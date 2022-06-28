Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (June 28): Sabah continued to record daily increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases.

On Tuesday, the state recorded 160 new infections, which is a hike of 37 from Monday.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said that 11 districts had recorded increase in cases, while eight reported drops.

Districts with increased new cases were Putatan (25), Penampang (25), Papar (eight), Tawau (seven), Beaufort (six), and Sandakan (six), he said in his daily Covid-19 briefing.

“The increase in positive cases also tallies with the test samples taken which were 1,724 yesterday and 2,684 samples today,” he said.