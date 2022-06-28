Dr Sim: Phase 4 of Batu Kawa Riverbank Park ready to open

KUCHING (June 28): Phase Four of Batu Kawa Riverbank Park which mainly features children playground facilities is ready to open to the public, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Batu Kawa assemblyman shared in a Facebook post on Sunday night that he had made a site visit earlier that day to prepare for the unofficial opening of these facilities.

Joining him were Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) secretary Elizabeth Loh and the council’s officers.

According to Dr Sim, Phase 4 of Batu Kawa Riverbank Park was implemented under federal funding.

“Apart from main features of this phase which are children-oriented play facilities, there are wetland plants and fruit trees which are for educational experience,” he said in the post.

He said the project had been much delayed since it was approved by the Barisan Nasional federal government but not implemented when Pakatan Harapan came to power.

The Public Health, Local Government and Housing Minister said the project was only reinstated after Perikatan Nasional formed the federal government.

He however did not mention the total costs for the five-phase Riverbank Project.

He nonetheless disclosed Phase 5 of the project would cost RM11.3 million which involves riverbank protection at Kampung Rantau Panjang.

He also mentioned that work has started on the Phase 5 project following the appointment of a new contractor.

He also said the Phase 3 project with a budget ceiling of RM5 million will involve sports facilities for youths and car parks underneath Batu Kawa bridge.

In November last year, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had officiated at the launch of Phase 1 and 2 of Batu Kawa Riverbank Park costing RM8.8 million which features the eight-storey high ‘sky window’ landmark.