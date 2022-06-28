Kunak tourism sector to be strengthened

KOTA KINABALU (June 28): Efforts to strengthen the tourism sector in Kunak district will be intensified through various programs currently being actively carried out by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment through the Sabah Tourism Board.

Its minister, Datuk Jafry Ariffin, said to date, various efforts have been implemented including providing seminars and skills training in terms of awareness, safety and management to tourism associations, rural tourism operators and local communities involved in carrying out tourism activities in their respective areas.

To complement the efforts, Jafry held a dialogue session with the Kunak District Tourism Action Council and all tourism operators in the district on Tuesday.

He added that the ministry is also ready to offer tourism upskilling and reskilling programs to residents in the district so that they can compete significantly not only in Sabah but also internationally.

“Obviously, there are many interesting places in the area but it may be a bit lacking in terms of promotion. Among the potential tourist destinations to be developed include Madai Cave, Sungang Hot Spring, Binuang Mud Pool, Darvel Lagoon Kampung Hampilan and many more.

“We want to ensure that all interesting destinations in Kunak will be better known by foreign tourists therefore promotional efforts by Sabah Tourism Board will continue to be enhanced,” Jafry said, adding that he is confident that Kunak will also be one of the best tourist destinations in Sabah as well as contribute to the income of the local community and the economy of Sabah in general.