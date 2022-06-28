Lahad Datu MP Mohammadin Ketapi quits Bersatu, accuses party leadership of unfulfilled promises

KOTA KINABALU (June 28): Just a little over six months after leaving Parti Warisan Sabah for Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Lahad Datu MP Datuk Mohammadin Ketapi today declared himself an independent lawmaker.

The former federal tourism and culture minister said that he felt unneeded in Bersatu and that many promises made were unfulfilled by the party’s leadership.

“I feel like I’m just wasting my time there. It’s not necessary for me to be in the party.

“However I am still supportive of the state government and thank them for their contribution,” Mohammadin, who is also Segama assemblyman, told a press conference here this morning.

Despite his misgivings, Mohamaddin said he would still be government friendly both at the state and federal levels.

He explained his unhappiness from not getting a position to lead new branches in Lahad Datu and Segama as he was promised before he joined Bersatu.

He also pointed out that he did not receive cooperation from existing leaders in the constituency.

“Both me and my supporters were interested in joining Bersatu through these divisions, but they were rejected. They only allowed applications as members, but refused to open new branches as agreed,” he said adding that the Bersatu division had not invited him to any of their activities.

“Before I joined the party, I met with the chief minister and Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and we agreed on a reshuffling of leaders at the division and branches where I could bring my supporters so that the new and old members could work together.

“But up to today, none of the things we discussed have come to fruition, and allocation for the Segama constituency was also not given,” he said.

He also added that his share of allocations may have been intentionally delayed as others had already received theirs.

Mohamaddin also showed his displeasure towards Lahad Datu Bersatu chief Abdul Hakim Gulam Hassan and sarcastically “congratulated” him for “acting as if he was the Lahad Datu MP and Segama assemblyman” despite losing the race for the Silam state seat the 2020 state elections.

Asked if he was concerned about being persecuted by the public for leaving Bersatu so soon after quitting Warisan, Mohammadin said that he was doing what was best for him and the people.

“Some might call me a ‘political frog’, but what’s the point of staying in a party while doing nothing? Six months of waiting. We are supposed to be able to work for the people within that six months. So no la, I’m leaving,” he said, likening himself to an “educated frog” seeking a better life.

Ketapi had quit Warisan last October and subsequently joined Bersatu on November 26. – Malay Mail