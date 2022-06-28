LDP declares support for GRS in GE15

KOTA KINABALU (June 28): Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) president Datuk Chin Su Phin has urged the electorate to give their strong support to the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) local party alliance in the next general election.

He said LDP will help campaign for GRS candidates, irrespective whether the party is contesting in the 15th General Election (GE15), to ensure a bigger victory for the coalition.

Coupled with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), he said Sabah and Sarawak could form a formidable East Malaysia political alliance that could change the political landscape of the country.

Chin said that when meeting LDP leaders and members of Tawau divisions here during a two-day visit to the district.

Accompanying him were deputy president Datuk Yong Wui Chung, secretary-general Datuk Chin shu Ying, vice presidents David Ong, Robert Chong and Sim Fui, chief publicity officer Simon Chin, Central Women Movement leader Glenna Wong and Central Youth Movement leader Jimmy Lai.

Also present were LDP deputy speaker Datuk Mok Kiong, veteran member Wong Siong Kong, vice president cum Balung division chairman Wong Min Kong, Supreme Council member cum Sri Tanjong division chairman Datin Shim Nyat Yun and Supreme Council member cum Merotai chairman Max Voo, as well as Tungku division chairman Kapitan Yong Khim Vun.

Earlier, the party members took part in a gotong-royong jointly organized by the Central Youth and Women Movements together with the three Tawau divisions at Hot Spring Old Folks Home, and hired hairdressers to render their service to the elderly.

Chin and the Supreme Council members also had a dialogue session with Khim Vun and his committee in a separate event.