Lesley Luyoh Akah continues to lead DUBS Belaga branch for 2022-2025 term

BINTULU (June 28): Lesley Luyoh Akah retained his position as chairman of the Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Chamber (DUBS) Belaga branch for the 2022-2025 term during its sixth annual general meeting (AGM) held at a hotel here on Saturday.

The deputy chairman post went to Luhong Tajang while vice chairman is Donny Talik.

Other new office bearers include Edward Agong Ajan (secretary), Devong Patrick (deputy secretary), Dannis Abit (treasurer) and Hadiah Batang (deputy treasurer).

The other five appointed committee members were Langet Chok, Daniel Levoh Imang, Paul Tivai, Awang Matali Awang Radin and Mewa Agoi.

Meanwhile, DUBS Sarawak president Datu Abang Helmi Tan Sri Ikhwan, who officiated the AGM, applauded DUBS Belaga branch for its effective role and achievements in helping members in various activities.

He believed the branch was on the right track especially in venturing in agriculture, plantation, construction and services including farm stay and homestay programmes.