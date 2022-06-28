Long-stalled Kuching-Samarahan Expressway traffic light project to resume next month, says MPKS chairman

KOTA SAMARAHAN (June 28): The long-stalled Kuching-Samarahan Expressway traffic light project would resume next month, said Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) chairman Dato Peter Minos.

He said Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas announced the resumption of this project to convert five roundabouts to smart traffic lights after the Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) commemorative convocation ceremony yesterday (June 27).

Uggah, who is also Unimas’ newly-appointed Pro Chancellor, had visited one of the roundabouts after the convocation ceremony.

“The Deputy Premier announced that work would be resumed by July 1.

“I pray and hope the traffic lights project can be fully completed by October next year. As MPKS chairman, I am very happy that Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, being the Infrastructure and Port Development Minister, has stepped in to help,” he said today.

Minos said Uggah’s announcement was great news for the residents of Kota Samarahan.

“Both MPKS n the people of Samarahan are naturally happy. Happy that their worst headache, which is the daily massive traffic jams, was seeing the light at the end of the dark tunnel.

“Who does not feel greatly relieved hearing and knowing that your bad ‘headache’ would soon be treated n cured?,” said Minos.

According to previous news reports, Public Work Department (JKR) would appoint a new contractor for the traffic lights project which is expected to take another 15 months to complete.

The roundabouts to be converted to smart traffic light system are namely Setia Raja–Samarahan (near Stutong Community Market), Stutong–Samarahan (Tabuan Tranquility), ILP / LKIM Interchange, Sarawak Heart Centre–Samarahan Interchange and Unimas–Samarahan Interchange.

It was also previously reported the project had costed RM47 million.