Man transporting 1,000-litre diesel without permit nabbed in Ops Samar

MIRI (June 28): A 57-year-old man was arrested during an operation conducted by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) in Lawas yesterday.

Under ‘Ops Samar’, the ministry’s enforcement team also seized 1,000 litres of diesel and a single-cab pick-up truck worth around RM63,000 from the site of arrest, which was in front of a health and beauty products store.

According to KPDNHEP Limbang chief Pulnama Tarah, the arrest was made at 1.06pm.

“When requested by the KPDNHEP officers, the man failed to produce any valid document pertaining to the ownership of the fuel, which is a controlled item.

“The 1,000-litre diesel, valued at RM3,000, and the vehicle were confiscated from the site,” said Pulnama when contacted.

The case is classified under Section 21 of the Control of Supply Act 1961 for possession of controlled items without any valid permit issued by the KPDNHEP.