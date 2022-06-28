Man who punched gym owner buddy’s face placed on good behaviour bond

KUCHING (June 28): A man who punched his friend in the face last week was yesterday placed on a two-year good behaviour bond by the Magistrates’ Court.

Haikal Ling Abdullah, 40, pleaded guilty when the charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code was read to him in front of Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali.

The Section provides for a jail term that could extend to one year, or fine not exceeding RM2,000 or both on conviction.

He was charged with intentionally causing injury to his male friend, 34, by punching him in the face.

The act was committed at a gym belonging to the victim at Jalan Penrissen here at about 8pm on June 21.

According to the facts of the case, the accused had confronted the victim at the gym for having reprimanded the accused’s son over his frequent use of the toilet at the facility.

An argument ensued between them during which the accused demanded RM12,000 from the victim but was ignored.

He then punched the victim’s face, resulting in bruises to the cheeks and nose as well as soft tissue injuries on the face.

Prior to sentencing, the accused through his lawyer Lim Lian Kee appealed to be given a good behaviour bond on grounds that he had saved the court’s time and costs by immediately pleading guilty to the charge.

The lawyer also said the accused was a first-time offender and had cooperated with police throughout the investigation, and that the accused and the victim are still friends in spite of the incident.

Prosecuting was Inspector Mohd Adzmei Ahmad.