Mandarin narration at Borneo Cultures Museum to be considered, assures minister

KUCHING (June 28): The Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak would give due consideration to having Mandarin narration for the displays at the Borneo Cultures Museum here, assures minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“We will give due consideration to this suggestion,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Abdul Karim was responding to a resolution adopted at the annual general meeting of the Federation of Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions Chinese Associations last Sunday, which called for Mandarin narration – both in text and voice – to be made available at the museum.

According to the federation, Borneo Cultures Museum – being the largest of its kind in the country and the second largest in Southeast Asia – presently only offers text and voice narrations in Bahasa Malaysia and English.

The Mandarin-narration proposal is meant to attract tourists from China and Taiwan to come and visit the museum.

Costing RM323 million, Borneo Cultures Museum has received over a quarter million visitors since its opening on March 9 this year.

The United States of America Embassy in Kuala Lumpur Chargé d’Affaires, Michael Newbill, who recently visited the place, had described it as ‘a world-class standard museum’.

It is informed that the museum would fully accept walk-in visitors starting this July 1.

Entrance is free to all until further notice.