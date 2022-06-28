Police seek road project scam suspect

KOTA KINABALU (June 28): Police are looking for a man, allegedly with a ‘Datuk’ title, to assist investigation into road project scams in the state.

A statement issued by the State Commercial Crime Investigation Department stated that police have opened eight investigation papers on the cases with losses of RM1.93 million.

The statement read that the suspect, “Datuk Yusri bin Yusuh”, had allegedly offered road upgrade projects which never existed to his victims.

They were required to make between RM30,000 to RM650,000 as deposit, which total RM1.93 million, to be eligible for the projects.

Police urged the public who know the suspect’s whereabouts to contact investigation officer, Inspector Tilmanshah Wasli at 016-578 5960 or 088-529 761 or to come forward to the nearest police station.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.