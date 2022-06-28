Premier assures mega projects funded by state govt will proceed as usual this year

KUCHING (June 28): Mega projects funded by the state government will proceed as usual this year, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has assured.

He said he did not know how many federal funded mega projects are in Sarawak but assured that the ones funded by the state are still on.

“I do not know how many mega projects are funded by the federal government in Sarawak.

“I am not looking after federal funded projects. I am looking after the state funded projects,” he said today.

He was asked if Sarawak will follow the federal government’s consideration to delay mega projects this year.

Report has it that the government is considering delaying mega projects as a means of footing an estimated subsidy bill of RM77.3 billion this year.

According to Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, a delay could help to ensure that Malaysia’s financial position remained secure as there was still a need to provide subsidies for the people.

Mustapa said the country’s finances had been affected as the amount allocated for subsidies this year was the largest in national history.