Progressive Insurance pays RM6.1 mln dividend to State Govt

KUALA LUMPUR (June 26): Sabah State insurance arm, Progressive Insurance Bhd (PIB), paid a RM6.1 million dividend to the State Government at its head office at Menara Cosway here on Tuesday.

Its chairman, Tan Sri Sukarti Wakiman, presented the mock cheque to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor.

PIB declared the sum as a single tier dividend of RM6.18 million at 7.1 sen for each ordinary share in respect of the financial year ending 31st December 2021.

The dividend represents a Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of 5% to shareholders.

Hajiji who is also Sabah Finance Minister, in commending the board and management for the good performance said that despite many challenges especially those brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, Progressive Insurance had worked hard to produce results.

Present were State Secretary, Datuk Seri Panglima S. Haji Safar Untong, Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary/Deputy PIB Chairman Datuk Haji Rusdin Riman, board members Haji Mohamed Rifai Razi, Paul Chong Thian Soo, Chee Shok Ting, Abdul Aziz Zainal Abidin and PIB Chief Executive Officer Simon Leong.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Chief Minister, accompanied by State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong attended the Menteri Besar and Chief Ministers Meeting chaired by Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob at Putrajaya.

Hajiji will accompany Sabah Head of State Tun Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Haji Juhar Mahiruddin to the two-day 259th Conference of Rulers meeting from June 29.