Radzi Jidin represents Malaysia at Unesco conference to discuss education transformation

KUALA LUMPUR (June 28): Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin is currently in Paris, France, to represent Malaysia at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) conference, being held today until Thursday.

In a posting on his Facebook today, the minister said among matters to be discussed at the conference were on the transformation of education and steps that could be taken to ensure the progress and sustainability of the education system.

“Several discussion sessions and working visits will also be held, especially relating to education transformation,” he said.

Unesco seeks to build peace through international cooperation in education, sciences and culture. Unesco’s programmes contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals defined in the 2030 Agenda, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2015. – Bernama