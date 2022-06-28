Reactivate District Consumer Affairs Council – CAPS Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (June 28): The Consumer Affair and Protection Society of Sabah (CAPS Sabah) has called on the State Government to reactivate the District Consumer Affairs Council to monitor pricing and carry out enforcement activities.

Its deputy president, Datuk A. Nagaraju, estimated that the prices of goods will increase by 15 to 60 per cent when the ceiling price for chicken and chicken eggs, as well as subsidies for bottled cooking oil are removed starting July 1.

In fact, he said suppliers and retailers have begun to increase their prices as soon as the announcement on the removal of ceiling prices and subsidies were made.

He pointed out that food prices have risen by five to 40 per cent after the pandemic, which has slashed the purchasing power of consumers by half.

With the increasing food prices, Nagaraju said consumers can only afford to buy a quarter of the items for the same amount of money spent after July 1.

He said food inflation had gravely affected the B40 households, and the M40 are not spared as well.

“Based on our survey, RM50 is no longer sufficient to put food on the table twice a day for a family with three to four children.

“And this is just food expenses, excluding other daily expenditures such as schooling, petrol, bills and rental fees,” he said at a press conference here on Tuesday.

Although the minimum wage has been increased to RM1,500, he said the RM300 increment could not keep up with inflation.

Nagaraju stressed that the government must develop an effective mechanism to assist the affected groups.

On Friday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the price of chicken in the market would not be floated and the new ceiling price would be announced by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) soon.

Nagaraju said the new ceiling price for chicken must be reasonable and not a burden to the people.

He lauded the proposed smartphone application by Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi to monitor subsidized goods to ensure they benefit those in need.

He expressed concern that the supply of subsidized goods are not received by the needy groups because certain consumers who purchase more than they need, or misappropriated by others such as restaurants.

“CAPS believes that the smartphone application will be able to effectively control the purchase of subsidized goods and make sure the B40 users have access to the items.”

Nagaraju hoped that the government, especially the State Government led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, will reactivate the District Consumer Affairs Council to monitoring prices and carry out enforcement.

He also voiced out his disappointment at the price standardization programme which he claimed does not have an effect on the prices of goods in Sabah.

“The prices of goods in Sabah have not been standardized to date.”

He suggested that the minimum wage in Sabah should be RM1,800 per month to factor in the higher cost of living.

“The federal and state governments must find a way to standardize the prices of goods. If the allocation is not enough, increase it in Budget 2023.”

He further emphasized the need to eliminate middlemen for goods to be sold directly from suppliers to retailers to reduce their prices.

Nagaraju also proposed palm oil refineries operating in Sabah to allocate a certain percentage of cooking oil to be sold in the state at reasonable price.