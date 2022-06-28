Recreational park returned to public use after 5G tower removed

KOTA KINABALU (June 28): The recreational park at Taman Jindo here where an illegal 5G telecommunication tower (smart pole) was installed has been restored to normal.

Mayor Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip had instructed the contractor to restore the park to its original form and return it to the public after DAP Luyang assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe exposed the alleged illegal project.

Phoong’s chief liaison officer Chan Loong Wei said the mayor had cleared the air and clarified that the construction was never approved and they issued a stop work order to the contractor.

Chan said Phoong was the first and only one to voice out the residents’ rights and concerns. Public land shall never be occupied by private companies without any formal approval and agreement.

“I would like to congratulate the residents of Taman Jindo upon the victory of reclaiming the public land at the recreational park area.

“This has proven that DAP is a party that can deliver, trustworthy and competent. If it wasn’t for DAP and Phoong, the land would have been illegally occupied by the 18-metre tall 5G smart pole,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Chan, who is Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (DAPSY) Kota Kinabalu chief, pointed out that DAP supports any forms of developments that would benefit Sabahans including 5G. However, all constructions and developments must be transparent and by the law.

“DAP Sabah will always stand firm with the people and safeguard the interests of Sabahans especially when it comes to issues relating to public land,” he said.

“I am curious why SAPP leaders were all furious and tried to make baseless allegations towards DAP and Phoong when the illegal construction was exposed.

“To this day, SAPP leaders have never answered my questions directly. I urge them and the Sabah Government to be transparent while implementing the installation of these smart poles,” he added.

As reported, Chan said the Sabah Government would be installing more than hundreds of 5G smart poles but which companies or contractors are appointed, what are the value of these contracts and where would the poles be installed.