RM5 mln for Forest Department to create orchid garden

KUCHING (June 28): An orchid garden will be created for carrying out economic research on commercial orchids and to earn revenue, said Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said he had asked the state Forest Department to create the garden, and he is giving the department RM5 million for a start.

“I have been briefed by Forest Department about the orchids that we have in Borneo. I saw some of the orchids are a bit different.

“Nowadays, orchid species can be grafted to produce hybrid species. So Borneo has some special species which may have the potential to be grafted to produce more attractive coloured flowers.

“But then it has to be done through certain research,” he told reporters after launching the state-level International Day of Forest at the Industrial Research Centre here today.

Thus, this orchid garden is not just an ordinary orchid garden but it is part of the research centre for orchids, he added.

He said it will be a small garden with all the digital devices that can analyse orchids and can produce orchids in big volumes.

“So the garden can become an economic research. We will create it at a piece of land near Semenggok.

“I’m giving the department RM5 million for a start. The garden will become a research complex for forestry,” he said.

Through research, he added, they can calculate the economic viability of having the orchid garden for the local farmers, who aside from planting crops for food can also plant orchids for income.

He pointed out that the flower industry, including orchid flowers, is huge throughout the world, noting that China and the Netherlands are the leading importers of orchids; in other words, Sarawak can also export orchids.

Orchid flowers are needed for matrimonial ceremonies, funeral ceremonies and for many more occasions.

“At international flower show in UK, for example, you see Singapore orchid being showcased, and the orchid is actually Normah orchid from Lundu.

“But it’s known as Singapore orchid,” he said.