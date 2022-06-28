Sabah records 160 new Covid-19 cases

KOTA KINABALU (June 28): Sabah recorded 160 new Covid-19 cases today, an increase of 37 from yesterday’s figures, said state Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

He said 11 districts recorded a hike in cases, while eight other districts reported a decrease in the number of cases.

The districts which saw an increase in daily cases were Putatan, Penampang, Papar, Tawau, Beaufort and Sandakan, the Local Government and Housing Minister said in his daily Covid-19 briefing.

“The increase in positive cases also tallies with test samples taken — with 2,684 samples today compared to yesterday’s 1,724 samples,” he said.