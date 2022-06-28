Sapura Energy’s core net losses in 1Q masked by forex gains

KUCHING (June 28): Sapura Energy Bhd (Sapura Energy) posted a net profit of RM91.93 million in the first quarter (1Q) ended April 30, 2022 (FY23) against a net loss of RM97.07 million in the same period last year, mainly due to foreign exchange gain arising from the appreciation of US dollar against the ringgit.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the integrated oil and gas services company said its revenue, however, fell 39.7 per cent to RM886.08 million from RM1.47 billion a year ago.

“The lower revenue is primarily due to lower project activities from the engineering and construction segment in the current quarter,” the company said.

Sapura Energy said as part of its holistic restructuring plan — its reset plan — the group has embarked on a series of negotiations with clients for amicable solutions to ensure project delivery, the company said separately in a statement.

Its profit after tax and minority interests (PATAMI) in 1QFY23 was mainly derived from such ongoing efforts, having materialised through approved commercial settlements and favourable foreign exchange gains following the strengthening of the US dollar.

Sapura Energy Group chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Anuar Taib said the group is seeing the first green shoots of recovery, following the implementation of its reset plan.

“We still have significant hurdles to overcome before we can sustain this encouraging momentum,” he said.

Sapura Energy is currently classified as a PN17 company and a regularisation plan, based on the group’s reset plan initiated in December 2021, is currently being formulated.

“Delivering our reset plan becomes more important than ever as it is our route to a stable platform for the group, enabling us to exit the PN17 status and grow in the near future,” Mohd Anuar explained.

Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) noted that Sapura Energy was suffering from unprecedented challenges.

“The stock was recently classified under PN17, with their auditors highlighting material uncertainty related to its going concern status,” it hightlighted in its analysis yesterday.

“The group still carries an unsustainably high debt of around RM10.7 billion – all of which are classified as short-term borrowings in its balance sheet, with the group having recently written off 99 per cent of its equity book value in FY22.

“The group is still finding access to credit facilities incredibly challenging given its dire financials. As such, it is continuing its restructuring efforts in order to remain afloat, which includes renegotiation of its legacy contracts and with lenders over its debts, as well as implementation of a divestment plan.”

On a more positive note, Kenanga Research saw that the group had recently managed a successful drawdown of a RM300 million working capital loan, securitised against the proceeds of disposal of its Sapura 3000 asset, which is expected to be completed in July.

This is expected to help ease its liquidity issues at least for the next couple of months.

Meanwhile, RHB Investment Bank Bhd (RHB Research) believed that restructuring was the only way forward for Sapura Energy.

“Following the recent RM2.7 billion contract win, Sapura Energy’s orderbook improved by 26 per cent quarter on quarter (q-o-q) to RM8.3 billion. The drilling segment is expected to improve gradually from the current eight rigs being operational to 10 by end FY23.

“Management guided that offshore contractors are expecting better contract terms in the upcoming new tenders with better risk propositions than legacy contracts awarded previously.

“However, it stays cautious over operational challenges like rising cost pressure. Overall E&C margins could improve next year with legacy contracts likely to reduce substantially.”

In view of its stretched cash flow, Sapura Energy is targeting contracts with relatively lower working capital requirements. For the energy arm, net lifting fell by 10 per cent q-o-q to 2.7mboe due to an unplanned shutdown at the Malaysia Liquefied Natural Gas complex at Bintulu, Sarawak, which is expected to resume operations by Aug 2022.”