Sarawak Energy: Online appointment system at Bintulu Town Square starting July 4

KUCHING (June 28): Sarawak Energy Appointment System (SEAS) will be implemented at Bintulu Town Square customer service counter starting July 4, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance customer experience.

In a statement, Sarawak Energy said Bintulu Town Square is the eighth station to implement SEAS, an online appointment system, since its first release in October last year at Kuching’s Saradise customer service counter.

The utility company is targeting to roll-out the online appointment system at all its customer service counters by the end of this year.

“The appointment system has enhanced time management as well as ensured that documents are adequately prepared following the checklist before visiting the counter for Sarawak Energy’s customers,” it said.

Customers can commence booking an appointment in SEAS for their visits to Bintulu Town Square counter starting June 22.

To make an appointment, visit Sarawak Energy’s corporate website (https://www.sarawakenergy.com/customers) under ‘Sarawak Energy Appointment System (SEAS)’ or scan the QR code provided.

Alternatively, customers can call the Customer Care Centre on 1300-88-3111 or e-mail to customercare@sarawakenergy.com, and indicate the preferred date and time for appointment.

Once the appointment is successfully made, customers are required to arrive at the premises five minutes earlier before the appointment time.

Sarawak Energy said customers are advised to check their e-mail before visiting the counters, as appointments can be cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.

If an appointment is cancelled, a new booking needs to be made via the system.

Customers are encouraged to perform transactions through online services at Sarawak Energy’s mobile app ‘SEB cares’ for bill payments and enquiries.

Payments can also be made via other platforms such as online banking, JomPay and e-wallets like S Pay Global and Boost.

Should customers have any urgent matter that require Sarawak Energy’s attention, customers can contact its Customer Care Centre or get in touch through ‘SEB cares’, which can be downloaded via Google Play Store and Apple App Store.