Singapore reports first Covid-19 death below 12 years old

SINGAPORE (June 28): Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) said it has been alerted that a one-and-a-half year-old Singaporean boy who had Covid-19 infection had passed away on Monday (June 27, 2022).

“The cause of death was Encephalitis due to Covid-19, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, and Enterovirus infections. This is Singapore’s first death caused by Covid in a patient aged below 12 years old,” MOH said in a statement issued on its website late Monday.

The ministry said the patient had no other past medical history and was previously well.

According to MOH, he was taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) on the night of June 21, 2022, with a high fever and recurrent seizures, with a subsequent drop in consciousness.

He was admitted to the Children’s Intensive Care Unit in critical condition on June 22, 2022, and was diagnosed with severe Meningoencephalitis.

The polymerase chain reaction test for the patient was positive for COVID-19 as well as two other viruses – Rhinovirus/Enterovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, the ministry added.

In the statement, MOH extended its deepest condolences to the patient’s family.

“We understand that KKH is in contact with the family to provide the necessary support,” it said.

As of 12 noon Monday (June 27), the republic reported 5,309 new Covid-19 cases and one death. – Bernama