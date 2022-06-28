STAR to launch state level parliamentary general election machinery

KOTA KINABALU (June 28): Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) Sabah will launch the state level parliamentary general election machinery on July 1 in conjunction with the party’s sixth anniversary celebration.

Its secretary-general, Edward Linggu, said the election machinery would be launched by party president Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey G Kitingan, which covers 25 parliamentary constituencies, to strengthen the Sabah People’s Coalition (GRS) candidates.

“STAR is also focusing on preparing the election machinery in the areas that will be contested by party candidates on GRS tickets,” he said at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport after welcoming the return of Jeffrey and his entourage from London on Monday night.

Also present were STAR deputy president Datuk Robert Tawik and vice president Kapitan Stephen Teo.

Linggu also informed that in conjunction with the launch at the Keningau Community Hall, the various cores of the party’s struggle that have been achieved will be displayed to the audience to show STAR’s commitment to the struggle to defend the people.

The launch of the machinery at 9am will be attended by members of the supreme council, Wiramuda and Wiranita, bureau heads, coordinators, division heads as well as committee members from all over the state.

According to Linggu, Jeffrey is expected to further strengthen the party’s commitment to increase Sabah’s finances from internal and federal sources, resolve the issue of foreigners, increase the supply of daily necessities and diversify employment opportunities.

Linggu, who is also the chairman of the Sabah Rubber Industry Board, said Jeffrey’s working visit and the Sabah government’s delegation to London to search and study any references related to the Sabah’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 had yielded positive results in gaining more financial resources and power in the federation.