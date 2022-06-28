Stats Dept: Selangor, Penang and Sabah emerged as top importers of wheat in May 2022

KUALA LUMPUR (June 28): Malaysia’s imports of unmilled wheat rose 98.5 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in May 2022, recording a value of RM227.5 million with Selangor, Penang and Sabah being the top importers, the Department of Statistics Malaysia said.

In a statement today, chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said Selangor was the highest importer of the commodity at RM101.0 million (44.4 per cent), followed by Penang (RM74.2 million, 32.6 per cent) and Sabah (RM19.0 million, 8.3 per cent).

However, imports decreased in Melaka (-RM137.0 million), Perlis (-RM14.3 million), Kelantan (-RM8.5 million) and Labuan (-RM1.2 million).

As for (overall) total trade, imports in May 2022 increased to RM29.3 billion (37.3 per cent) compared to the same month a year ago, the statement said.

Higher imports were recorded from Penang (RM10.7 billion), Johor (RM5.2 billion), Selangor (RM3.8 billion), Kuala Lumpur (RM3.4 billion) and Kedah (RM1.8 billion), he said.

As for state performance of exports, this increased by 30.5 per cent to RM28.2 billion versus the same month a year ago, the statement said.

Higher exports were recorded in most states: Penang (RM13.3 billion), Johor (RM5.2 billion), Sarawak (RM3.6 billion), Kuala Lumpur (RM2.9 billion) and Selangor (RM2.2 billion).

Penang remained as the top exporter with a share of 31.0 per cent, followed by Johor (21.0 per cent), Selangor (16.8 per cent), Sarawak (8.8 per cent) and Kuala Lumpur (4.5 per cent).

Exports, however, decreased from Melaka (-RM951.0 million), Perak (-RM443.8 million), Terengganu (-RM375.1 million), Negeri Sembilan (-RM193.9 million) and Kelantan (-RM25.0 million).

“Among the top five major importing states, Penang was the largest contributor with a share of 26.3 per cent, followed by Selangor (24.1 per cent), Johor (19.1 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (8.8 per cent) and Kedah (5.8 per cent). – Bernama