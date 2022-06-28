Uggah hopes to see Unimas develop new curricula able to meet industry needs

KUCHING (June 28): Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has suggested that Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) continue to be more aggressive and far-sighted in developing new curricula that is able to meet the needs of the industry and relevant in developing the society.

He said as the most important knowledge institution in the state, and the best in Borneo, Unimas needs to play a major role not only in developing human capital, but more importantly to be able to produce first class human capital capable of driving development in the community.

The Unimas Pro-Chancellor believed that the expertise possessed by the academicians in various disciplines can be a catalyst for the development of the state.

He was glad that Unimas had launched the Unimas Strategic Plan 2021-2025 to fulfil the aspirations and expectations of the state government.

“I am confident that this carefully planned and implemented strategic plan will be a plan that will continue to elevate Unimas to become a globally known sustainable university in the future.

“I fully believe that if we can implement all these directions, Unimas will be able to achieve excellence in education and training, excellence in the research and innovation ecosystem, global fame and financial sustainability,” he said at Unimas commemorative convocation ceremony at Dewan Tunku Abdul Rahman (DeTAR) here yesterday.

Uggah expressed his appreciation and thanks to the Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak, Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud; Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and the key management of Unimas for their trust and hope in him, conferring him with the award as Pro Chancellor of Unimas.

“I humbly accept this appointment as a considerable trust and responsibility tosketch and encourage Unimas to become a renowned higher learning institution in the region and to make the name of Unimas continue to flourish ininternational level.

“Indeed, I am honoured and will be responsible to empower Unimas, especially in Sarawak,” he said.

Abang Johari, who is also Unimas Pro-Chancellor, proclaimed the appointment and handed over the letter of appointment to Uggah.