Unido Maeesta programme helps save energy of RM26.2 mln a year

PUTRAJAYA (June 28): A total of 16 companies and facilities, as well as six factories participating in the Malaysian Energy Efficiency and Solar Thermal Application Project (Maeesta) programme managed to save energy of 351,055 megawatts per hour (MWh) a year, which is worth RM26. 2 million, since 2018.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said Maeesta, organised by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (Unido), was aimed at reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the industry by supporting and improving energy efficiency.

“Using solar thermal technology is also in line with the government’s intention to make Malaysia a carbon neutral country by 2050,” he said at the presentation of the Unido Maeesta certificate of appreciation to industry players here today.

Dr Adham said 16 facilities which implemented energy efficiency measures and six factories which installed solar thermal systems had also managed to reduce total lifetime GHG emissions by 995, 554 tonnes.

Among the companies and facilities involved in Maeesta are Toyo Tires Malaysia Sdn Bhd, JB Cocoa Sdn Bhd, Mycron Steel Bhd, Ampang Hospital and Sarawak Heart Centre. – Bernama