Western Sarawak to see above average rainfall until October

KUCHING (June 28): Western Sarawak is expected to see above average levels of rainfall distribution until October.

In a news report today, Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah was quoted as saying that although the country would see increased rainfall due to the La Nina, most parts of the country would not exceed the average precipitation level.

“Only Johor and western Sarawak will receive higher rainfall distribution than the average levels until October.

“Kelantan and Terengganu, meanwhile, will receive lower rainfall distribution than the average levels between August and September,” he told a national news portal.

Muhammad Helmi said that thunderstorms were expected to hit some places in the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia as well as west Sabah in the mornings due to the La Nina phenomenon.

He said while Malaysia is experiencing the southwest monsoon, which usually causes hot and dry climate, it would not face a lengthy dry spell because of mild La Nina that is expected to persist until end of the year.

“The southwest monsoon is expected to end in mid-September. A monsoon transition period will set in before the northeast monsoon begins in November.

“During the monsoon transition period, more frequent rains and thunderstorms will occur in the evenings and early hours of the night,” he said.

Muhammad Helmi said the northeast monsoon period runs from November this year to March 2023.

“The rainfall will mostly concentrate in east coast states in the peninsula, west Sarawak, as well as the northern and eastern parts of Sabah,” he said.