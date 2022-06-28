Woman fined, Indonesian teen jailed for running online gambling activities

KUCHING (June 28): A local woman was today fined RM10,000 in default five months’ jail while her Indonesian acquaintance received a five-month prison sentence, for engaging in online gambling activities.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar convicted Chan Li Xian, 24, and Juan, 19, on their own guilty plea to separate charges framed under Section 4B(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The Section provides for a fine between RM10,000 and RM100,000 for each gambling machine seized, and imprisonment for not more than five years, on conviction.

The duo was charged with operating an online gambling machine in the form of a computer set, in a house at Jalan Stutong here at about 12.40pm on June 3, 2022.

According to the facts of the case, a team the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) raided the house and detained Chan and Juan on suspicion of running illegal online gambling activities.

Among the items seized were a computer set – later confirmed by an expert to be a gambling machine – as well as mobile phones, a modem, sheets of paper containing online gambling codes, and a keyboard.

Meanwhile, the court also ordered Juan, who hails from Pontianak, to be referred to the Immigration Department for further action upon completion of his prison sentence.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted while both accused were unrepresented.