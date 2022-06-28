Youth who punched man due to misunderstanding over Facebook comments fined RM1,500

KUCHING (June 28): A young man who punched another man due to a misunderstanding over Facebook comments has been fined RM1,500 by the Magistrates’ Court here today.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi meted out the sentence after the accused Wan Abdul Rahman Wan Mohamad, 22, pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for an imprisonment for up to one year or a fine of up to RM2,000, or both upon conviction.

The court also ordered the accused to be jailed for a month if he fails to pay the fine.

The accused, who is self-employed, was charged with intentionally injuring a 22-year-old man in an incident on May 31 at Kampung Semariang Pinggir here, around 11pm.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim and his friend met with the accused that night to resolve a misunderstanding regarding the comments posted on Facebook.

However, during the discussion, the accused suddenly punched the victim in the face and stomach with his hands, causing pain to the victim.

Following that, a police report was lodged and the accused was arrested on June 1.

The accused was not represented by a lawyer while the prosecution was handled by Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin.