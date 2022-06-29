11 Sabahan companies win award

PUTRAJAYA (June 29): A total of 99 outstanding entrepreneurs and companies won the 19th The Asia Pacific Entrepreneur Nobel Records 2022 and The Asia Pacific Book of the Top Recognition by the Asia Pacific Top Excellence Brand Committee (APC) here recently.

Of the 99 winners, 11 were Sabahan companies or entrepreneurs and one from Sarawak.

Since its inception 21 years ago, APC strives to uncover and recognize reputable brands, and honour entrepreneurs who have demonstrated excellent leadership and sustainable growth of their companies.

The committee also creates opportunities and enhance the global competitiveness of the awardees.

APC president cum organizing chairman Dato’ Prof Dr Albert Tan said the good quality products and good governance were no longer sufficient in the post-Covid-19 world for entrepreneurs to stand firmly in the market.

“Entrepreneurs must transform their companies into one that is highly competitive, knowledge and technology-rich that is driven by ideas, innovation and talent.

“In addition, companies also have to build their brand and expand their popularity through showing their philosophy, concepts, value, creativity and achievement.

“In this regard, a third-party recognition plays an important role. That is one of the main reasons we, The Asia Pacific Top Excellence Brand Committee, constantly organize this award presentation,” he said at the award presentation ceremony at Putrajaya Marriott Hotel here.

The awards were presented by the guest of honour, Vice Chairman of Commission on Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, Media and Information, Kingdom of Cambodia, Senator Chhit Kim Yeat.

The event saw Sounds Tech Production Sdn Bhd led by its managing director Kenny Shiau Keh Luen winning the Excellence Service Quality Award.

Region Destiny Sdn Bhd managing director Tan Kai Lee and Rajang Port Authority general manager Datin Helen Lim Hui Shyan were honoured with Excellence Leadership Award.

Meanwhile, Axis Lifetech Sdn Bhd managing director Denis Soh Swee Leong and Our Land Eco Farm managing director Teoh Wei Ken were awarded Top Young Entrepreneurs, whereas Xin World Sdn Bhd producer and director Michelle Xin was bestowed Top Women Entrepreneur, while Akasa Bina Sdn Bhd director Ling Howe Hock won the Top Excellence Service Award.

On the other hand, Ever Rich Development Sdn Bhd director Doven Tai Ket Hau and Jin Long Health Group (M) Sdn Bhd director Lee Jin Long were recognized as GBM Power 100 Innovation Young Entrepreneurs.

Nepco Marketing Sdn Bhd managing director Yeong Kok Wah@Kendy, The Shuai Guo Hotpot managing director Jeremiah Tsen Siang Yie and Jacky Tsen, and Xiang Xiang Food Industries Sdn Bhd (Xiang Xiang Bak Kut The) directors Daniel Yee Hon Hung and Connie Goh received the GBM Power 100 Innovation Brand award.

When met at the event, Shiau, 43, said he started his business as a freelance, home-based sound system service provider in 2003. Today, Sounds Tech Production Sdn Bhd has grown to become a full-fledged event production company that offers sound, lighting, projection, panoramic screen, LED panel rental and event organization services.

“We began to cater for international meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) in 2008.”

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the company had 80 employees and catered for an average of 26 small and large-scale events a month.

Sounds Tech Production’s reputation in event production has also attracted international clients, and enabled Shiau to expand the company’s reach to Macau, Bangkok, Cebu and Singapore.

“The largest event we have served was an outdoor beach banquet involving 4,000 people of an incentive group from China at Shangri-La’s Rasa Ria Resort, while the biggest crowd was probably over 20,000 at a church event in Penampang.

“The most expensive event we have organized was a five-day-four-night Indian wedding reception that cost RM1 million in 2017.”

He estimated that the company has invested over RM20 million in equipment for the past 20 years and currently has four warehouses to store sound and lighting equipment, LED screens, decorative items and for carpentry work.

Shiau admitted that he would have given up this profession a long time ago due to high overhead costs if it was not his passion that kept him going.

“We are always the most expensive in terms of pricing, but the quality and services we render are of international standard.”

Meanwhile, Kai Lee, who founded Region Destiny Sdn Bhd, said her company has been in the frozen food, snacks and souvenir business at Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) for 25 years.

She said the role of women is no longer confined to managing their families.

“Many women now are accomplished entrepreneurs at the helm of renowned corporations, who manage to strike a balance between their families and careers.”

She added that women have the advantage of being detail-oriented, persevere and flexible that enable them to seek breakthroughs and innovations in their careers.

She said successful woman entrepreneurs will always stive to self-improve, learn, grow and support each other.

That is why Kai Lee is keen to share her entrepreneurship experiences with her peers through her platforms as the vice chairperson and Women Entrepreneur chief of Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce (MCCC) Sabah branch, Women Entrepreneur director of Sabah China Chamber of Commerce (SCCC) and vice president of Kota Kinabalu Hainan Association.

On the other hand, Helen began working at Rajang Port Authority as an accountant in 1989 and worked her way up to the position of general manager in 2007.

The hands-on leader said she runs the port like how she manages her family, by instilling good values, cultures and principles.

“My management policy is to take ownership of your process. Once our staff internationalize the culture and take ownership of the process, they will protect the port.”

Helen said she also instrumentalized the concept of carrot-and-stick, whereby she would demand the board to disburse extra bonus to staff if the port made large profits.

“In that way, the staff will know what they save will go back to them.”

Michelle, the director and producer of Xin World Sdn Bhd, was the first female director in Sabah.

She said there are few female directors globally because it is tough to survive in the film industry.

Her latest film, “The Rise of Lion”, which is screened at cinemas in major cities nationwide, has hit over RM100,000 at the box office. The cast and crew of the movie are all Sabahans, and even the computer-generated imagery (CGI) was done by Sabahans.

Since “The Rise of Lion”, Michelle has completed two Mandarin television films – a horror comedy Chinese Near Year movie and another of the romance genre – for RTM, and is filming a 13-episode Malay children education series for TVS.

Among the dignitaries present were Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) Pro Chancellor Tan Sri Dr Salleh Mohd Nor, APC honorary vice chairman Datuk Dr Johnson Tee, JP, APC Vietnam secretary Le Song Tung, APC secretary Prof Dr Adam Tan, APC Advisory Board chairman Prof Dato’ Dr Wilson Yong Tung Yung, JP, APC East Malaysia liaison committee chairman Chong Yin Chye, SCCC president Datuk Frankie Liew, Malaysia-China Business Council (MCBC) director Datuk Philip Yong Chew Lip and Malaysia Entrepreneurs Development Association (PUMM) vice president Dato’ George Lim.