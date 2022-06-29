5,000 delegates to attend Sabah BN Convention, says Bung Moktar

KOTA KINABALU (June 29): Some 5,000 delegates are expected to attend the Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) Convention 2022 that is scheduled to be held at the International Technology and Commercial Centre (ITCC), Penampang this Saturday (July 2), said State BN chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

He said the convention would be a platform to strengthen the party’s solidarity and to witness the unity of the coalition that contributed to the formation of the Sabah government after the 2020 state election.

Bung Moktar, who is also Sabah deputy chief minister, said that although BN consists of just four components namely UMNO, MCA, MIC, and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah, the coalition needs to take the approach of bridging the leadership and uniting the machinery at all levels before facing the 15th General Election (GE15).

“The convention is likely the last meeting before GE15, which is considered will be the most intense in the history of elections in Malaysia. Hence, BN members, especially those attending the convention, should take advantage of this convention.

“Discuss relevant issues to strengthen the party’s struggle, look honestly at all BN’s plans in preparing for the next general election,” he said in a statement today.

Bung Moktar, who is also Sabah UMNO Liaison Committee chairman, said BN president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is scheduled to close the convention.

BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan is scheduled to attend the convention, while former prime minister and BN advisory board chairman Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak is slated to give a talk. — Bernama