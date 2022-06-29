Abandoned project denies Sipitang villagers power supply

KOTA KINABALU (June 29): The Federal Government, specifically its Rural Development Minister must take immediate steps to resolve the rural electricity supply project at Kampung Long Pasia in Sipitang.

This is because the hybrid solar system at Station 2 in Long Pasia has been abandoned, said Umno Sipitang Youth chief Sani Miasin.

Sani in a statement on Wednesday said that the project which was implemented via direct negotiations (design and build) in 2017 was supposed to be completed in 2019.

“Unfortunately, the project did not go according to schedule and there has been no progress. It has been abandoned the last few years. The failure of the main contractor to complete the project had disadvantaged the people as they could not enjoy the facilities provided by the government,” he said.

Sani said the Umno Sipitang Youth wants the federal Rural Development Ministry to explain the cause of the project’s failure, as millions of ringgit of people’s money had been spent on it.

“We want to know the status of the project and urged the relevant authorities to carry out an investigation if there are any problems. We also ask the Federal Rural Development Minister to come down to Long Pasia to see for himself this abandoned project.

“How long will the residents of Kampung Long Pasia and Kampung Long Mio have to wait to enjoy electricity supply? he asked.

Sani, who received complaints from villagers, inspected the project site in Kampung Long Pasia recently.

He understood that the Rural Electricity Supply Project Hybrid Solar System for Sipitang was implemented at two stations, each located in Kampung Meligan and Long Pasia with more than 500 houses from seven villages able to enjoy the facility.

The solar station in Kampung Meligan will supply electricity to five villages, namely Kampung Meligan, Kampung Ulu Bole, Kampung Mangayam, Kampung Rundulang and Kampung Iburu. Meanwhile, the Long Pasia station is for the use of two villages, namely Kampung Long Pasia and Kampung Long Mio.

He said the construction of solar hybrid stations at the two stations was very important as the villages had not yet enjoyed electricity supply.