Abdul Karim: Sarawak has edge to be music tourism powerhouse

KUCHING (June 29): Sarawak has the chops to be the powerhouse of the music tourism industry in Malaysia due to its richness in culture, heritage, history and ethnic diversity, according to Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“We are blessed to be in Sarawak, where we do not have extremism – ‘buat ini tidak boleh, buat ini tidak halal, yang ni tidak boleh minum‘ – we are tolerant, we can accept,” he said during a press conference for Front Row Asia’s Queen Tribute Concert at a hotel here yesterday.

According to the Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister, these were the sentiments bared by foreign ambassadors in Kuala Lumpur who were shocked upon watching the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) in Sarawak.

“Because they know, the other parts of Malaysia, if they were to organise something like RWMF where (there will be) public dancing and related matters of any sorts, it will be followed up with a side commentary,” he said.

This, he added, makes it easier for Sarawak to grow its home-grown tourism product with the state’s richness in ethnic diversity of over 28 races.

“Sarawak is blessed with so many racial groups within the state, where each and every one of them has their own unique culture, heritage and way of life, making it a good tourism product

“Nowadays, people are not travelling for the sake of shopping, but more about to understand and ‘feel nature’, to spectate the way of life of the locals and to appreciate the rainforest, beaches, food, and Unesco has even recognised Kuching as the city of gastronomy,” he said.

Abdul Karim believes this is where Sarawakians should come in and polish it together as community.

However, in regards to the recent incident of a foreign female tourist being smacked on the buttocks by a local resident, he viewed this as an act that could potentially harm the state’s image of being a safe place, if left unchecked.

“The judiciary and the police should reprimand parties committing such crimes because it helps, because news like those if left unenforced makes people feel bitter into coming over to the state as it is unsafe,” he added.

Prior to that, Abdul Karim said whenever his ministry hosted a festival, it was not about the return of revenue that the ministry looked forward to but rather the growth of local players and communities of the tourism industry.

He said seeing how the music tourism industry has grown within the years in Kuching and Miri, Sibu does not want to be left behind when it comes to promoting the musical culture and heritage of its region.

“With Kuching being the placeholder for RWMF, Miri for Borneo Jazz Festival, and now Sibu with Borneo Tribal Music Festival this year, the first of its edition, Sarawak has the potential to expand its music tourism industry.

“Miri will also be hosting another music festival from Nov 25 to 26, with the principle of the festival tied to the love of country music by the Orang Ulu of Sarawak,” he added.