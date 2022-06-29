Centres planned to turn Songket Sarawak into globalised product, says Abg Jo

KUCHING (June 29): Sarawak is planning to set up songket centres across the state to promote the intangible cultural heritage as a global product.

Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said this could turn the ‘kampung item’ into a global product of high value.

“By giving added value and expanding the value chain of our songket, we are giving the opportunity for the practitioners to be part of that process to be a high-income society by 2030,” he said at the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) Humanity and Community Awards ceremony last night.

“If we can do this, I believe our humble songket will not be ‘kampung item’ anymore but a global item that can fetch very high price. We can draw example from the Korean kimchi that originated from the villages but now is a global item sought by many. These are our hope and I am confident that one day we will arrive there if we are focussed on developing the songket as a global product.”

He said Songket Sarawak and other cultural items such as Pua Kumbu could be developed as industries through the specialised centres.

Abang Johari explained the centres could offer space for production, education, and training.

“This will not only inject a boost of energy into the local economy, but provide a place for each community to familiarise themselves with the art of songket,” he said.

He suggested the songket centres could be co-operatives that help market Songket Sarawak as a product to allow communities to sustain the songket industry in their own districts, and to be creative on marketing methods.

“To help with demand, we can encourage using the songket during state functions or official events. We can promote its use during traditional performances like silat or dance exhibits,” he said.

According to him, Songket Sarawak contributes to cultural tourism in the state by promoting cultural heritage, arts, crafts, and traditions.

He said the development of ICH in Sarawak would help contribute to the local economy and enhance growth for the state overall.

Abang Johari pointed out that Songket Sarawak could be incorporated into many things.

“It isn’t limited to attire or clothing elements. It doesn’t have to be just a sampin or sarong. Songket cloth and motifs can be used on merchandise like purses or face masks, even passport covers, or table runners,” he said.

“Songket motifs can be digitalised too. The creative industry has the chance to contribute to the sustainability of songket by innovating and digitalising songket motifs in their designs.”

He said this is how ICH could not only safeguard precious heritage and have them recognised globally but also allow the community to earn an income from them.

“When both these things happen — safeguarding and according economic value — then we can ensure the continuity and sustainability of our ICH from generation to generation,” he said, adding this is very much in line with Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030), which seeks to ensure the sustainability of resources.