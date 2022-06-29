Covid-19 cases still on the rise in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (June 29): New Covid-19 infections continued to rise in Sabah on Wednesday with 163 as compared to 160 on Tuesday.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said that areas with high population such as urban areas have registered higher incidence of infections as compared to rural areas.

“Kota Kinabalu registered 79 cases while Penampang recorded 39 cases,” he said.

“A total of 62 percent of new cases in Kota Kinabalu and 59 percent of cases in Penampang are sporadic infections.

“They, in turn, will infect their family and friends who are their close contact resulting in increased percentage of the close contact category,” he said.

He said that 26 out of the 76 cases in Kota Kinabalu and 16 out of the 39 in Penampang were close contact patients.

“Everyone, especially those living in the urban areas are urged to follow the SOP that continues to be enforced to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection,” he said.