Deputy Premier leads delegation to meet Western Australian minister

KUCHING (June 29): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan recently led a Sarawak delegation to meet Western Australia’s Minister for Finance; Aboriginal Affairs; Racing and Gaming, Citizenship and Multicultural Interest Dr Toni Buti.

The courtesy call on Buti, who is also the Armadale member of parliament, was held at the Parliament House in Perth.

Awang Tengah, in his remarks, said Sarawak aspires to be a thriving society where everyone enjoys economic prosperity, social inclusivity, and sustainable environment driven by the data and innovation come 2030.

“This is an important plan that charts the way forward for Sarawak, focusing on six economic sectors, namely Manufacturing, Commercial Agriculture, Tourism, Forestry, Mining and Services,” he said in a press release from his office.

He also pointed out that more opportunities can be charted between Sarawak and Australia, as both are rich in natural resources.

Present at the meeting from Sarawak were Deputy Minister of International Trade and Investment Datuk Dr Malcolm Mussen Lamoh and Sarawak Economic Planning Unit director Datu Abdullah Zaidel.

Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment Sarawak acting permanent secretary Dzulkornain Masron and advisor Datuk Naroden Majais were also in the delegation.