Early morning fire razes Kabong shophouses

SARIKEI (June 29): A row of wooden shop houses in Kampung Hilir, Kabong, Saratok near here was razed to the ground early this morning.

According to a statement from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operations Centre, a report on the fire came in at 2.53am.

A team of eight firefighters in one fire engine was deployed to the scene located about 50km from the Saratok fire station.

When firefighters reached the scene at around 3.50am, the fire had already engulfed about 90 per cent of the structure, which housed 10 trading stalls.

“On being informed that no one was trapped in the building, the firefighters focused their efforts on extinguishing the fire, but due to low water pressure, they could not do much to stop the fire from razing the entire block of shophouses,” said the statement.

“The firefighters managed to put the fire under control at 4.24am, but unfortunately, all the 10 units of shop houses were destroyed.”

The cause of the fire and total losses involved have yet to be ascertained as the investigation involving various agencies is still being carried out.

The statement added police and Sarawak Energy Berhad Saratok personnel were also at the scene.