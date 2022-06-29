Former national shuttler appointed as FSI ambassador.

KOTA KINABALU (June 29): Former national shuttler Datuk Foo Kok Keong has been appointed as Federation of Sabah Industries (FSI) ambassador.

Foo vowed he would help to promote and invite industrial players in Kuala Lumpur to join FSI as members as well as encourage them to invest in Sabah.

During his recent visit to Wisma FSI here, Foo expressed his gratitude to FSI and its president Richard Lim for their confidence in him.

“It is indeed an honour to be appointed as FSI’s ambassador. I believe under the leadership of Lim, FSI will continue to grow further and continue to serve the interests of its members as well as foster a closer working relationship between the businesses with the government,” he said.

Foo also agreed to organise a Junior Badminton Championship in Sabah in conjunction with the Kota Kinabalu City Hall’s (DBKK) Vibrant KK programme.

The event will be in partnership with FSI and DBKK and is scheduled to be held in August this year.