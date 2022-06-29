Govt caps chicken prices at RM9.40 per kg from July 1 for the Peninsula

KUALA LUMPUR (June 29): The federal government today announced the new ceiling price for chicken, with prices capped at RM9.40 per kg effective from July 1.

Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said the directive followed a Cabinet meeting earlier today to maintain existing government subsidies.

Ronald also announced new ceiling price for chicken eggs in the peninsula, with Grade A eggs at RM0.45 each; Grade B eggs at RM0.43 each and Grade C eggs at RM0.41 each.

Ronald said the ceiling prices were fixed after taking into account the additional Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia cash relief that was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“With the continuation of existing subsidies, the government would be allocating around RM369.5 million for subsidies with this new ceiling price, bringing the overall total for subsidies at RM1.1 billion since February 5 this year.

“Rising prices of goods is not unique to Malaysia alone, but an ongoing global phenomena following supply chain disruptions, climate change, and geopolitical conflicts,” he said in a statement.

He then assured Malaysians of the government’s commitment to set price control mechanisms to ensure that Malaysians are not burdened by the cost of living.

At present, the ceiling price for standard chicken is RM8.90 per kg in Peninsular Malaysia and this will remain until June 30. – Malay Mail